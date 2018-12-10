Nomura Cuts Momo (MOMO) Price Target to $41.00

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price cut by Nomura from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup lowered Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Momo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TH Capital lowered their target price on Momo to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of MOMO opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. Momo has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. Momo had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Momo by 24.9% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 10,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 360,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Momo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Momo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Momo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

