North West (NWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

North West (TSE:NWC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 11th.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$503.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of North West stock opened at C$29.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.94. North West has a 12-month low of C$26.50 and a 12-month high of C$32.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of North West from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

