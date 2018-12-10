Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.20.

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 2,865,329 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $9,999,998.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $39,076,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $25,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 502.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,583 shares during the period. Nokota Management LP bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $20,570,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $14,392,000.

Shares of NOG opened at $2.41 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

