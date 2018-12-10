Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 259.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 210,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 151,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,050 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 384,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,546,000 after acquiring an additional 66,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $87.98 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

