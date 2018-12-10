Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,644 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,522,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,509,000 after purchasing an additional 911,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,842,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,762,000 after buying an additional 378,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,596,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,152,000 after buying an additional 207,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 205,050 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,728,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $87.98 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

