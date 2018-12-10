Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of QuickLogic worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.39. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 79.85% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northern Trust Corp Has $266,000 Position in QuickLogic Co. (QUIK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/northern-trust-corp-has-266000-position-in-quicklogic-co-quik.html.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.