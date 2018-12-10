Northern Trust Corp Has $296,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 68,276 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,805,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,182,000 after buying an additional 93,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 136,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $77.70 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

