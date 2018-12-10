NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $17.79 Million Stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,071,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,593 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Flex by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Flex by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on Flex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.15%. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Flex news, Director Marc A. Onetto bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $97,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer bought 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

