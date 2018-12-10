NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Sells 60,654 Shares of Banner Co. (BANR)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,654 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $15,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at about $461,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $34,985.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.30 on Monday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Banner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. FIG Partners raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

