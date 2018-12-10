NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Stake Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,892 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.97.

NXPI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,993. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/nxp-semiconductors-nv-nxpi-stake-boosted-by-sunbelt-securities-inc.html.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.