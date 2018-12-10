Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post $450,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $1.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 million to $1.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.04 million, with estimates ranging from $9.03 million to $23.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 133.73% and a negative net margin of 2,822.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,335,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $117,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.35. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $239.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

