Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 881,760 Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 881,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $31,223,000. Comcast comprises 2.6% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 51.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/odey-asset-management-group-ltd-acquires-shares-of-881760-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.