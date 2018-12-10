ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of ON traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 20.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 31,487 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $629,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $84,493,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $79,320,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,721,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,898,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,741,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,102 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.