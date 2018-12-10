Oppenheimer Reiterates $10.00 Price Target for Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNAT. ValuEngine lowered Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.12.

CNAT stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.99. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 52.77%. Analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 191,287 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

