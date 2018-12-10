Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orbotech were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBK stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. Orbotech Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $261.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.49 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Analysts expect that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Orbotech Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

