Otonomy (OTIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OTIC. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Otonomy to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.79. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,983.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter worth $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter worth $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 61.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

