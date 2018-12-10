Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Stake Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 57.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 99,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

OI opened at $17.63 on Monday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th.

Several brokerages recently commented on OI. Bank of America raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Stake Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/owens-illinois-inc-oi-stake-decreased-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.