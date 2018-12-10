Oxford Industries (OXM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 12th. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Oxford Industries has set its Q3 guidance at $0.10-0.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.45-4.65 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OXM stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.12. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

