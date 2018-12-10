Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $203,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.73 per share, with a total value of $28,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/pacific-premier-bancorp-inc-ppbi-stake-boosted-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.