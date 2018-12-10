PalletOne Tops 24 Hour Volume of $221,484.00 (PTN)

PalletOne (CURRENCY:PTN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. PalletOne has a market cap of $0.00 and $221,484.00 worth of PalletOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PalletOne token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, PalletOne has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.02739326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00134964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00172882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.66 or 0.09393462 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PalletOne

PalletOne’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PalletOne’s official Twitter account is @PalletOne_org. The official website for PalletOne is pallet.one.

PalletOne Token Trading

PalletOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PalletOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PalletOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PalletOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

