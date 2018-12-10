Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 105,513 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 828.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,513 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 601.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 150,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 115,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,961. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $79.07.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

