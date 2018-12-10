Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 247,308 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,308 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.07% of Newell Brands worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,507,000 after buying an additional 190,217 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 46.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 49,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 676,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares during the period. 22NW LP acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 29,285 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $523,661.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

NWL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 79,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,710. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

WARNING: “Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 247,308 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/paloma-partners-management-co-buys-247308-shares-of-newell-brands-inc-nwl.html.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.