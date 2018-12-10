Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 103,843 Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,840,000. Charter Communications comprises about 0.6% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 752.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,674,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,090 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,241,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,129,000 after purchasing an additional 237,673 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,056,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,315,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.7% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 766,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,819,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,694. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $396.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.94.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

