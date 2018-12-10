Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) by 143.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,007 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Gramercy Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Gramercy Property Trust stock remained flat at $$27.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Gramercy Property Trust has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $31.26.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

