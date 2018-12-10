Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 108.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,734,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,138,000 after acquiring an additional 319,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 844,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $690,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 210.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $829.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. ValuEngine cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

