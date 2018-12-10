Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 120,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 22,634 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 46,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 105.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 65,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $157.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $187.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.72.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

