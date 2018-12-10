Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR.B) Critical Analysis

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group $411.34 million 5.04 -$17.90 million $0.19 111.32 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $11.86 billion 0.17 -$552.42 million N/A N/A

Pattern Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Pattern Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pattern Energy Group and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group 1 5 7 0 2.46 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.32, suggesting a potential upside of 5.52%. Given Pattern Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pattern Energy Group is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S does not pay a dividend. Pattern Energy Group pays out 889.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pattern Energy Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pattern Energy Group and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group 30.81% 7.35% 3.20% CENTRAIS ELETRI/S -8.24% -6.83% -1.88%

Summary

Pattern Energy Group beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc., an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. Pattern Energy Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment refers to transmission of electric power in Brazil. The Distribution segment is responsible for power distribution in six states of the North and Northeast regions of Brazil. The company was founded in June 11, 1962 by Getulio Dornelles Vargas and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

