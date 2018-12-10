Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $13.01. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 233060 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 354,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,386,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,663,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

