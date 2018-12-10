Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) Position Reduced by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,823,000 after purchasing an additional 201,089 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,483,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 564,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 15.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 5,609 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $379,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Haske sold 25,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,527,499. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $62.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.23, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.18. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $88.47.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.37 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Paylocity from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
