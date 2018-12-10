PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 118.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of PC Connection worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PC Connection by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNXN. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $29.75 on Monday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $795.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.10 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $82,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,880.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 57.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

