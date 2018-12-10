PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Stake Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PDC Energy worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 994.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $239,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $300,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 114.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $73,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,541 shares of company stock worth $312,151. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.69 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital set a $77.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

