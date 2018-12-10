Pedity Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million (PEDI)

Pedity (CURRENCY:PEDI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Pedity has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1,873.00 worth of Pedity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pedity has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pedity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.02727784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00134475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00175073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.31 or 0.09064741 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pedity Token Profile

Pedity’s total supply is 3,999,984,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,610,817 tokens. Pedity’s official website is pedity.com. Pedity’s official Twitter account is @Pedity_Official.

Pedity Token Trading

Pedity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pedity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pedity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pedity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

