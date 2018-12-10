Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Berkeley Group (BKG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BKG. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,729 ($48.73) to GBX 3,873 ($50.61) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,579 ($46.77) to GBX 3,433 ($44.86) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,014 ($52.45) to GBX 4,095 ($53.51) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,915.50 ($51.16).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

BKG opened at GBX 3,334 ($43.56) on Friday. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,903 ($37.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,270 ($55.80).

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported GBX 246 ($3.21) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,587 ($46.87), for a total value of £195,957.81 ($256,053.59). Also, insider Peter Vernon purchased 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,263 ($42.64) per share, with a total value of £19,871.67 ($25,965.86).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company builds homes, neighbourhoods, communities, luxury homes, and affordable housing for families, first time buyers, students, and senior people in London and the south of England markets.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.