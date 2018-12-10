Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for John Menzies (MNZS)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

MNZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

Shares of MNZS stock opened at GBX 503 ($6.57) on Friday. John Menzies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 750 ($9.80).

In other John Menzies news, insider Philipp Joeinig bought 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,686.65 ($2,203.91). Also, insider Dermot F. Smurfit bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £103,000 ($134,587.74). In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,020 shares of company stock worth $11,470,225.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aviation. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.