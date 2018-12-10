Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,050,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,381,000. Integrated Device Technology accounts for 1.2% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 2.36% of Integrated Device Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter worth about $95,985,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1,258.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,630 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter worth about $51,711,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,081,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,472. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $1,565,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,395.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/pentwater-capital-management-lp-acquires-new-stake-in-integrated-device-technology-inc-idti.html.

Integrated Device Technology Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.