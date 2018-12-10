Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $8.36 Million in Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Aspen Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 37.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research cut Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.75 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Aspen Insurance from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

AHL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,862. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.27. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

