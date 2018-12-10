People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Graham by 57.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graham news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.95, for a total value of $637,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,237.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GHC opened at $647.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $537.40 and a 12 month high of $678.36.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.65 by $4.54. Graham had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $674.77 million during the quarter.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels.

