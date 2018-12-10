People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $198,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,207.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $40,671.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,044.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $76.18 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

