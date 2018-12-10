People s United Financial Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $284,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $41.07 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

