Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 295 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

In other Home Depot news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $172.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/peoples-financial-services-corp-acquires-295-shares-of-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.