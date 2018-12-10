Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,587,953 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,587,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,144,000. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.77% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,760,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,372,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $108,646,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $33.60. 938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,185. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 972.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

