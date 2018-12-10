Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 1,752,704 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752,704 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $37,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 602.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 71,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,062. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.48). As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/perceptive-advisors-llc-sells-1752704-shares-of-biohaven-pharmaceutical-holding-co-ltd-bhvn.html.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.