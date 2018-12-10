Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,715. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 19,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $635,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,739,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,404,919. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 104,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $3,603,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,043 shares of company stock worth $5,355,431. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

