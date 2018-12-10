Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HSBC set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. equinet set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €152.33 ($177.13).

Shares of ETR PFV opened at €118.70 ($138.02) on Thursday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a fifty-two week low of €101.60 ($118.14) and a fifty-two week high of €175.40 ($203.95).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

