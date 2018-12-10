Photo-Me International’s (PHTM) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

PHTM stock opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.39) on Monday. Photo-Me International has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 194 ($2.53).

In other Photo-Me International news, insider Francoise Coutaz-Replan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total value of £295,000 ($385,469.75).

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

