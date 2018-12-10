Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.29 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 776.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $76,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $293,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,846.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,544 shares of company stock worth $4,561,298. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

