Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $110,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $194.61 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.34%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

