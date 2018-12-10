Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 10,800 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. ValuEngine raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $299,233.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,639.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $934,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AJG opened at $74.52 on Monday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

