Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.11

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PMX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.64. 92,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,530. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

