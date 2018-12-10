Pine Cliff Energy (PNE) Price Target Cut to C$0.30

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

PNE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.29. 87,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.65. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$0.59.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 1,000,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$310,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,258,500 shares of company stock valued at $389,920 and have sold 17,500 shares valued at $5,400.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.